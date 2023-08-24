3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,691,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $144.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

