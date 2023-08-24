579,511 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 579,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 196,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 593,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 242,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,574. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

