83,414 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 148,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 23,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.