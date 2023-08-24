838 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $500.86 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

