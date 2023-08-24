888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.25

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.25 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.57). 888 shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,311,955 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.29) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.53. The stock has a market cap of £574.00 million, a PE ratio of -426.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,208.32.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

