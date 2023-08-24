ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABBNY stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

