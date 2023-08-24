ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $746,714.66

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $746,714.66 and approximately $24.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,098.35 or 1.00053505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000751 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $29.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

