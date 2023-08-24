Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
