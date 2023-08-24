Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 584,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,015,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $875.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 1,248,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

