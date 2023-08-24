Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,057 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 1,812,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,770. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

