Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 3.24% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $5,112,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,634,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,474,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,171.91, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

