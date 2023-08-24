aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.76 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $183.76 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001232 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,346,585 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

