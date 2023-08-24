AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 1.1%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32. 231,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 433,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The company has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 52.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 59.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

