Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

