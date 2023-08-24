Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

