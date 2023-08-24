Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,430,014 shares of company stock worth $318,481,184 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

