Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $898,680.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 559,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,737. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 101.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 167,581 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 62.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alphatec by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 703,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 66,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

