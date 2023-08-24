Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MO stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.