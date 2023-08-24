AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Director Sells $257,146.22 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $257,146.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,504.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
AMC Entertainment stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
