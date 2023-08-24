American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 22,958 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $323,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.31. 91,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.