American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,294 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,694,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $233,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.19. 191,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,547. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.