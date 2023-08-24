American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $268,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

O traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 726,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

