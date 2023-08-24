American Century Companies Inc. Has $310.31 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 224,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of TE Connectivity worth $310,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 236,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,668. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

