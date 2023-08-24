American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.92% of F5 worth $257,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,031 shares of company stock worth $1,373,234. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

