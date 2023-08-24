American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.54% of Monster Beverage worth $303,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

MNST stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 306,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,088. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

