American Century Companies Inc. Sells 106,211 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $206,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.72. 33,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

