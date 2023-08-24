American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,046,876 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046,876 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.62% of Healthpeak Properties worth $194,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 254,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.