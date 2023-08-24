American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Down 0.4%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.54 and last traded at $54.63. 5,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

