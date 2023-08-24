American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in American Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in American Express by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.50 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.