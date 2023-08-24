AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,295. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

