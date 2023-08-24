Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 84,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 40,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Online Retail ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

