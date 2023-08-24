Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,425,714 shares trading hands.

Amur Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 31.21.

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

