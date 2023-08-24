Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Olaplex (OLPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX) recently:

8/11/2023 – Olaplex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/11/2023 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/10/2023 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

8/9/2023 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.65. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $7.00.

8/1/2023 – Olaplex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 1,684,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,891. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after buying an additional 671,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 598,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

