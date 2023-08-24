Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/22/2023 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

8/17/2023 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Emerson Electric had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 2,029,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

