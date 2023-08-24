Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD):
- 8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.
- 8/21/2023 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.
- 8/17/2023 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $329.00 to $257.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $299.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $319.00 to $273.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $325.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $320.00.
- 7/10/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $319.00.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of PODD stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,080. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
