Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nkarta (NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/14/2023 – Nkarta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Nkarta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Nkarta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.
- 8/10/2023 – Nkarta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
Nkarta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 262,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.12. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $17.01.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
