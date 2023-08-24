Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nkarta (NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2023 – Nkarta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Nkarta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Nkarta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

8/10/2023 – Nkarta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 262,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.12. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

