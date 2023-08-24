Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $145.71

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.71.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $164,830,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $137,546,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

