Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 24th (BCE, CRPR, CTL, J, MACF, MSLH, THX, WG, WMS, ZURA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 24th:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL)

had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 225 ($2.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 225 ($2.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

