Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.61.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

