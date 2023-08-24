Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,836.67.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.17) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.64) to GBX 3,050 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.09) to GBX 2,650 ($33.81) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.00) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.10) to GBX 3,100 ($39.55) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.