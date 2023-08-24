ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $65,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

ETN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.55. 1,536,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

