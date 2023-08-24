ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 830,335 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,314,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,335 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 1.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.10% of Itaú Unibanco worth $45,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 11,159,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,519,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

