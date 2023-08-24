ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 92,897 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,897 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 1.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $54,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 234,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,164.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 248,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

