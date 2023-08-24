ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,566,085 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,566,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,247,000. Stellantis makes up about 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.18% of Stellantis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 2,637,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

