ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $33,352,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Profile

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.