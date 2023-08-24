ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 8,161 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

HTHT stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 1,108,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.91 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

