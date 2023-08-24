ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 566,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,930. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

