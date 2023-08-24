ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Semrush by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,405.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,405.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,589 shares of company stock worth $216,459 in the last ninety days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SEMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,580. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

