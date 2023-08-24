Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Acquires $259,656.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

AON traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.03. 424,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.61. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

