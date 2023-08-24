AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $212.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $184.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.40.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $184.97 on Monday. AppFolio has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

